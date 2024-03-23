Portimao, March 23, 2024 – Maverick Viñales wins the sprint race of the Portuguese Grand Prix in the MotoGP class. The Aprilia Spaniard was ahead of his compatriots Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin, both riding Ducatis. Fourth place went to reigning world champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia on the team’s official bike Borgo Panigale, who suffered a “long race” with 4 laps to go while leading.

Fifth place goes to the Australian from KTM Jack Miller, who leaves behind Enea Bastianini with Ducati official and the Spaniards Pedro Acosta, his brand partner, and Aleix Espargaro with another Aprilia official. Bagnaia remains at the top of the World Championship standings with 37 points, 2 more than Martin.

Viñales: “I’m glad to have my first victory with Aprilia”

“I’m happy to be back in the top positions,” said Aprilia rider Maverick Viñales. “In Qatar I had problems with the setup, but here we immediately found the right way. I enjoy this victory because it is my first victory with Aprilia, then I will think about tomorrow’s race.”

Marquez: “Tomorrow, starting from eighth position, it will be even more difficult”

“In qualifying, I knew it would be difficult here, and tomorrow, starting from eighth position, it will be even more difficult.” Thus, Ducati rider from the Gresini team Marc Marquez took second place in the sprint race of the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Portimao circuit. “I made a mistake in qualifying and took off the lowering device too early and paid for it. In the race I was lucky in the first lap because I had a good start, in the middle of the race I took a chance and controlled the situation a little, but in the last laps I came back to attack from behind.”

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo MotoGp/Facebook