Portimao, March 23, 2024 – Enea Bastianini took pole position at the Portuguese Grand Prix, the second round of the MotoGP season. At Portimão, the official Ducati rider takes the second pole position of his MotoGP career with a time of 1’37’706, ahead of Spaniard Maverick Vinales (137’788) on Aprilia and Jorge Martin (1’37’812) on Pramac’s Ducati. Fourth time for reigning two-time world champion Francesco Pecco Banaia (1’37’922) on another official bike of the Borgo Panigale team.

Bastianini: “I knew I could succeed and I proved it”

“On pole again after 581 days? I didn’t think there were that many, but I was confident after what I did yesterday. I was convinced that I could succeed at the time attack level, and I proved it.” These are the words of Enea Bastianini after winning pole position at the Portuguese Grand Prix. “The sprint race will be very fast as always,” adds the Ducati rider. I will have to give 100% for all 12 laps, and I will do it. The new bike immediately gave me confidence, I feel good, and that’s the main thing. But we are only at the first part of the work, now I have to implement it.”

(Source Adnkronos)

