Enea Bastianini returns to pole after almost two years

Enea Bastianini took pole position in the Portuguese Grand Prix, MotoGP class. The official Ducati team rider pushed his Desmosedici GP24 to set the best lap of Q2 in 1:37.706, putting Maverick Viñales, second on his Aprilia, 82 thousandths behind him, and Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) by 106 thousandths. .

The 26-year-old from Romagna, speaking with ‘Sky Sport’, calculated together with the reporters the number of days that have passed from the previous pole position to the one obtained today: “581 days… I didn’t think there were so many!” he said, smiling, ‘Beast’, who hadn’t started in front of everyone since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, when he was still racing for Gresini Racing.

“I was confident after setting the best time yesterday – added Bastianini -. I was convinced that we could do well in the time attack and I proved it today. Now, however, we already have to think about the Sprint race, I will have to give one hundred percent in all twelve laps and I am convinced I can do it. The new bike gives me confidence, I’m fine: we need to get the job done.”

Behind the front row made up of Bastianini, Viñales and Martin, from fourth to sixth place in order of qualifying, Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati), Jack Miller (KTM) and Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Eighth place for Marc Marquez, whose qualifying performance was also affected by a fall in the early stages of Q2, without any particular physical consequences.