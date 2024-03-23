Moscow, March 23, 2024 – According to preliminary information, the number of victims of yesterday’s night attack on a concert hall in Moscow has increased to 143, about a hundred people have been hospitalized. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s televised address to the nation: “We will identify everyone who is behind this terrorist act and pay for it.”

He emphasized that those responsible for the Crocus City Hall massacre in Moscow killed Russian citizens indiscriminately, “like Nazis.”

Putin then said that the four responsible for the attack on Crocus City Hall had been arrested and that there were signs that they were trying to enter Ukraine. Partial results of the investigation showed that a “window” had been created on the Ukrainian side of the border to allow the four attackers at Crocus City Hall in Moscow to cross the border, he said.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, said that law enforcement agencies had detained two alleged suspects in the terrorist attack at Crocus: “According to preliminary information, the suspects’ car was spotted last night near the village of Khatsun, in the Karachi district of the Bryansk region. The car did not stop. at the request of the police officers and tried to escape,” Khinshtein wrote on Telegram. According to him, during the chase the car overturned (source: Ansa).

