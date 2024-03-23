The attack in Moscow, the interweaving of conspiracy theories and further negotiations

So what’s happening now? The question is more than natural and does not have a clear and reassuring answer. Regardless of who is actually responsible for the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the initial reaction and the unforeseen circumstances under which it occurred seriously risks further radicalizing the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, and between Russia and the United States . This increases the risk that the war will take a further and very dangerous qualitative leap.

Let’s take a short leap back to the hours immediately preceding the attack to understand the context in which the massacre took place. “What is happening in Ukraine, from a legal point of view, continues to be a special military operation. But in fact, for us it has turned into a war, and the collective West is increasingly increasing its direct participation in the conflict.” Word from Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. The term “war” is officially recognized for the first time, fueling rumors about a possible imminent general mobilization.

Let’s get back to the attack. In particular, to immediate reactions. While the corpses are still warm, unverified (at least for now) rumors about possible hypotheses begin to spread. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s vice president, immediately warns that if Ukraine’s involvement is proven, Ukrainian leaders will be killed. Kyiv does not limit itself to denying the hypothesis of any connection with the terrorist attack, but accuses Moscow itself of organizing an operation “under a false flag.”

“This is a deliberate provocation of Putin’s special services, for which the international community warned us. The Kremlin tyrant began his career this way and now wants to end it the same way: by committing crimes against his citizens,” said Andrei Yusov. Representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence “Ukrainian Pravda”.

Moscow reacted immediately after the alleged ISIS statement, which, according to various Russian media, was not proven, and according to some, was even unreliable or even false. While many on social networks hypothesize about the involvement of none other than the CIA, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expresses some suspicions: “There are reactions to what happened at Crocus that raise more questions. This, of course, concerns the comments of Washington, which stated that it saw no signs of Ukraine’s involvement in the terrorist attack,” Zakharova convinces. “What makes Washington officials, in the midst of a tragedy, jump to conclusions about someone else’s non-intervention is a good question.”

From martial law to expanding war: big risks after an attack

In addition to real responsibility, the attack will in any case have specific consequences. On the domestic front, first of all, Putin will have to show that he is strong, and he will have to show that Russia will take revenge. It has not yet been figured out against whom the internal security system will presumably be strengthened. There are even people like Andrei Nechaev, a former minister and Boris Yeltsin’s man, who believe that the Kremlin could impose martial law. This is the threshold of a general mobilization, which many have hypothesized in recent weeks along with a possible new large-scale offensive against Ukraine in the spring.

On the external front, in order to assess possible developments and how high the risk of an even wider and more dangerous conflict would be, it will first be important to understand who will be blamed for the attack. Will Moscow believe in the leadership of ISIS or not? Or, more viciously, will he use this story to justify a new offensive on Ukraine, which some see as even bigger than previous ones?

This, of course, cannot be ruled out, not least because the polarization of conspiracy theories that spread during the body count in Moscow simply contributed to the radicalization of the conflict, which seems destined to prevent any type of reconciliation. As Chinese Special Representative Li Hui admitted upon returning from a tour of Russia, Ukraine and the European Union, the positions of Moscow and Kyiv seem irreconcilable and, in fact, have not moved an inch. Indeed, recent events show that they are becoming even more calcified and immutable.

Even the simple maintenance and spread of mutual doubts serves to exaggerate the confrontation, which becomes more and more dangerous over time. And this raises the risk that the war will expand beyond the boundaries we have come to know over the past two years.