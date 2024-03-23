Montalto, March 23. On March 20, the bodies of two men were found lifeless on the beach of Montalto di Castro, a few hundred meters from each other. The alarm was raised by passers-by who called for help, and the police intervened on the spot. The victims were aged 70 and 60, one was from the area and the other from Capodimonte. The first hypothesis is that the two friends went on a recreational fishing trip, but the dynamics remain to be seen. The Civitavecchia port authority is conducting an investigation to reconstruct what happened in the hours before the bodies were discovered.

