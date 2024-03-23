Conceived for perfect control of the vehicle in both wet and dry conditions, the tread design has a full-empty ratio of 11%, to convey safety in case of rain and have an optimal balance of performance on dry surfaces . The “slick” area on the shoulders has been developed with the aim of supporting better stability in a manner consistent with the different tire sizes available. The stability characteristics are also related to the new generation aramid canvas, combined with MICHELIN 2CT+ technology. The tread pattern is asymmetric and directional, and the style is completed by the Michelin Premium Touch finish on the sidewalls. The large number of dimensions allows it to be equipped with motorbikes starting from 300 cc.