Miami, March 23, 2024 – The second round match between Jannik Sinner and Andrea Vavassori will be played again today. The Italian derby, scheduled for March 22, was canceled due to heavy rain hitting Miami. So, for the Italian athletes, the Masters 1000 tournament, which runs until March 31st, continues today (around 5:30 p.m.).

The match was interrupted with a score of 3-2 in Sinner’s favor.

FITP TENNIS PHOTOS ON FACEBOOK