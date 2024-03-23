The Star Wars March to May the 4th campaign was inaugurated in New York City on March 21, with the announcement of many new products dedicated to the saga, including toys, clothing, accessories, collectibles and more. The campaign kicked off with a special takeover of the Empire State Building which included a lighting ceremony with Hayden Christensen, interpreter of one of the most iconic villains of all time, Darth Vader.

The event was accompanied by the sounds of John Williams’s Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme) and culminated in a lively light show on the facade of the world-famous New York landmark building. The 5-minute light show featured images from the saga with a particular focus on fan-favorite villains, including Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Stormtroopers and more.

The takeover of the Empire State Building includes various interactive photo opportunities dedicated to new products inspired by Star Wars, displayed in windows and special display cases. At the iconic 86th Floor Observatory, fans can take photos with the Funko POP! of Darth Vader in life size and with the incredible backdrop of the New York City skyline. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars series, the LEGO Group has set up a museum-worthy display of life-size Star Wars villains made from LEGO bricks on the 80th floor, including replicas measuring over 180cm of Darth Vader and Darth Maul™.

The building’s iconic Fifth Avenue entrance windows feature a special display displaying images of Darth Vader, Darth Maul and Stormtroopers, as well as an array of Star Wars-inspired products. Some of the activities planned in the building and inside the Observatory will remain open to the public until April 29th.

Additionally, on the first floor of the Empire State Building, Hasbro and Amazon have collaborated to create a Star Wars-themed experience for all fans of the saga. This immersive experience offers visitors the opportunity to take photos with the Costume Characters of the saga, including Darth Vader, and have iconic scenes inspired by the films as a backdrop.

Visitors will be able to admire the latest Hasbro Black Series helmets or hold collectible FX Elite or Kyber Core Lightsaber lightsabers for adults and children dedicated to their favorite character.

New features include the first of three new watches dedicated to the dark side of Star Wars from Citizen Watch, the Citizen Imperial Stormtrooper, the LEGO Invisible Hand and Boarding the Tantive IV sets, and Just Play and Panasonic products.

Disney Store collections releasing in the weeks leading up to May 4th include the May The 4th collectible pin and tumbler, as well as an exciting collection created for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Disney Store also announced the limited edition The Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy LIGHTSABER set with light and sound effects, and will launch on May 4, 2024.

