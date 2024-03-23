The words of Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales achieved his first success with Aprilia, winning the Sprint Race of the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Spaniard commented on his triumph to Sky Sport. “From the first day of testing it was difficult to adapt to the new bike – he began –, especially due to the balance I had. In Qatar we tried many things and didn’t have time to work on the race. Here, however, the change has been in the setting and above all I can better exploit the positive points of the bike”.

Then he praised his team: “I was quite strong on the brakes and gas, we still need to improve something but in any case the guys did an incredible job from Qatar to here. I really want to leave tomorrow and continue to grow. I think we are at a great level but we have to improve something. However, we looked for this balance well, we have the data, it’s a question of finding a setup that always works the same”.

“From here on out we are going as strong as today. In Qatar the grip was so high that it was difficult for me to ride fast, here everything is back to normal, I can push harder. It’s very good to have the data, we believe in it. Forza Aprilia” concluded Viñales.