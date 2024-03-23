The first appointment is set with the film “Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains the Same” scheduled from March 25th to 27th

ROME – The Space Cinema opens the doors to the past and present of great music to celebrate art in all its forms in cinemas. Starting from March 25th, in fact, a special program will begin which will bring three wonderful musical testimonies to the cinema, from the 70s, to the early 2000s up to the present day.

The first opera to enter the theater will be “Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains the Same”, scheduled from March 25th to 27th. The revolutionary concert film directed by Peter Clifton and Joe Massot captures the energy and electricity of Led Zeppelin’s performances at Madison Square Garden in 1973. The film, which will be screened in its original language with Italian subtitles, was created specifically for the cinema by the band members, who also remastered the soundtrack in order to give the audience an extraordinary visual and musical experience.

Anyone who purchases tickets online for the show on March 25th will receive a free postcard celebrating the event.

On March 27 and 30, however, there will be space for the documentary film “Hate to Love: Nickelback”, an in-depth look at one of the most successful rock groups in the world. The work, available in the original language with Italian subtitles, tells the true story of Nickelback, from their humble beginnings in Alberta to the explosive global success of ‘How You Remind Me’ in 2001 and the record-breaking hits that followed and continue to this day Today. In a surprisingly candid, honest and revealing account, the band discusses the birth of Nickelback and their meteoric rise in the 2000s, revealing the personal impact of online hatred, the loyalty of their fans and their decision to return after a hiatus. five years with a new record and a hugely successful tour.

The journey to discover great music will continue from 10 to 13 April with “SUGA – Agust D Tour ‘D-DAY’ The Movie”, another screening in the original language with Italian subtitles, which brings all the energy and talent of SUGA, also known as Agust D and member of BTS, one of the most loved bands in the world. This concert film offers an electrifying spectacle with exclusive screenings to give ARMYs an extraordinary experience in cinemas around the world. The performance captures the power and magic of the tour, offering a compelling insight into SUGA’s extraordinary performances.

