Latina, March 23, 2024 – For March 25, Acqualatina has scheduled important interventions on a 4 km pipeline from the Sardellan power station, with 4 teams working in parallel. The work is part of a wider network modernization and loss reduction plan being carried out across the ATO4. In fact, these activities will allow the recovery of about 20 liters per second for the benefit of more than 250,000 inhabitants of Latina, Sezze, Pontinia, Sabaudia, San Felice Circeo and Terracina.

In order to ensure the safe execution of work, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 13:00 on March 25 with the restoration of water supply everywhere at night.

The shutdown will affect the following areas:

Latina – the entire municipality except Latina Scalo, Borgo Bainsica, Borgo Sabotino, Borgo Montello, Le Ferrière, Borgo S. Maria, Borgo Carso and Borgo Podgora.

Pontinia – entire municipality

Sabaudia – entire municipality

San Felice Circeo – the entire municipality except the historical center, Via del Sole and Via del Faro.

Sezze – Via Migliara 46 and adjacent alleys.

Terracina – Località San Vito, Colle La Guardia I and II, Via Mediana Vecchia, Via San Felice Circeo

As usual, the replacement service is carried out by tanks located as follows:

Latina – Piazza A. Celli (near the ASL car park) and Largo Cavalli (area Q5)

Pontinia – Kennedy Square

San Felice Circeo – Piazza IV Ottobre (Borgo Montenero), Via Sabaudia (near the shopping area) and Piazza Italo Gemini (near the pine forest).

Sabaudia – Town Hall Square.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.