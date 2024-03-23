Latina, March 23, 2024 – The Latina Police Department, yesterday afternoon, Friday, March 22, 2024, arrested a foreign national responsible for aggravated robbery against a disabled person.

This time, the single emergency number 112 received a report of a robbery that had just occurred near a supermarket on Via Piave, the perpetrator of which fled on foot. The Volante police officers, having achieved their stated objective, noticed a man matching the descriptions received and, also at the direction of some of those present, intervened to block him.

Thus, it was established that shortly before this, a disabled person was attacked by a fugitive with blows to the head, who then took his shopping bag from him.

The arrested man was escorted to the office and, in view of the evidence of his criminal responsibility, was arrested for aggravated robbery and placed in the security quarters of the Police Headquarters pending an acquittal hearing in the Latina court, scheduled for today at 09.00.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

