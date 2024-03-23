“I have a tumor.” After Kate Middleton’s shocking announcement, which made her illness public in a video message, many of her thoughts turned to her three children. The first concern also for the princess. It is never easy for a parent to talk about their illness to their children, especially if it is a serious illness such as cancer. The experts of the anti-fake news site of the Federation of Medical Associations, ‘Doctor, is it true?’, dealt with the delicate topic, explaining what is best to do to address the topic.

How to find the words?

The first thought is that of not being able to find the right words or even worse of being moved and letting go. The fear is that the children would not understand, would suffer too much or might be shocked. The ability of children to face the truth – experts underline – is often underestimated by adults. Children tolerate the truth better, even if it is serious, rather than the uncertainty of not knowing. The lie disorientates them and undermines the relationship of trust with the adults they care about. The most accepted thesis today is that we need to talk to our children about our illness as soon as possible – already at diagnosis and before starting treatment – naturally using different language depending on their age. Not informing them, even if the aim is to protect them, can often create high mental suffering in children and young people – they warn – which if not adequately supported leads to emotional distress which can manifest itself in different ways: somatization, learning difficulties, behavioral changes . Furthermore, in the children’s imagination the parent’s silence can be very counterproductive and give rise to feelings of guilt or fear.

Answer questions and don’t force it

It is very important to be ready to answer their questions, is the advice of the experts. The answers will vary based on the age of the child: the little one may worry more about himself by asking what will happen to him during his parent’s hospitalization and who he will have to stay with, while a teenager could ask questions about the illness itself. In some cases, children do not ask questions and even refuse to be with the sick parent: we must not force them, but respect their choices and talk to them about the reasons, knowing that their refusal could later turn into a serious sense of guilt. It is important to never give certainty about how things will go or promise one’s recovery, but to assure the child that he will always be informed of everything.

Illnesses in general, and cancer in particular – the experts on the ‘Doctor, but it’s true that’ website remind us – cause changes in the external appearance of the sick person. There may be hair loss, lack of an organ, changes in the skin and sometimes in the physiognomy (due to weight loss, features that indicate suffering). The child may initially be ashamed of the sick parent, but over time he will almost certainly learn to accept the changes and live with them.

Finding the right time

It is essential to find the right moment to talk, preferably in the presence of the other parent. It may happen that the sick parent does not feel like talking to their children about their situation, in these cases they can ask their partner, grandparents or family doctor for help. In any case, if possible, it would be better if he were present at the time of the interview. Location matters too. You can choose the place where you feel most comfortable, such as at home, or while taking a walk.

Communication is very important – it is reiterated – because the child feels involved and accepts the ailments, bad moods, problems of the sick parent, and also the side effects of treatments much better. Naturally, it is not necessary to communicate everything immediately, but the information must be graduated and the level of communication must be adapted to the needs expressed by the child or young person, using very simple and neutral language. The essential thing is to tell the truth clearly, choosing the right words. For children, being informed helps alleviate the anxiety and discomfort that has arisen in the family environment; for sick adults, giving information to their children helps alleviate anguish and better deal with the illness itself. .

Hospitalisation, the terminal phase: what to do

If the parent is hospitalized it is extremely important that the child can visit him and above all get to know the people who look after him. He must also be informed, at least in general terms, of the tests and ongoing therapy. No less important is that the child can call the sick parent, send him messages and even, if young, his drawings.

In the case of a parent in the terminal phase, the mistake that is often made – experts explain – is to remove the child from home by entrusting him to a relative, with the aim of protecting him from what will happen. When the child returns home, he will no longer find his parent sick and this can cause enormous discomfort.

It is wrong to think that children don’t think about death and don’t know what it is. School-age children have a clear idea of ​​death and are aware that the loss suffered is inevitable, while those under 5 years old think that their father or mother has gone elsewhere but will return. Not talking about death with the child is a serious mistake, because by keeping it quiet her anguish will increase and with it the fear of losing the other parent or loved ones. In any case, if we do not feel adequate to communicate with our children or manage the situation, we recommend the support of a specialist, preferably a psychologist, who with his expertise will be able to give help to both the patient and his family.