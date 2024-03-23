The candidate for the Presidency of the Citizen Movement (MC), Jorge Álvarez Máynez, made public his act of solidarity with Eliseo Fernández, whose registration was canceled by the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) as the first candidate for the Senate after failing to comply with the principle of parity in the nomination of candidates.

Álvarez Máynez published on his X account that he took to the streets of Campeche to show his support for the Emecista politician after the INE decision and that he will take MC to the Electoral Court to appeal the situation.

“The old policy has done everything to derail @EliseoFdzM in Campeche. But again they will be left wanting. “Today we take to the streets to tell people that we are going to move forward and Eliseo will be back to put an end to the bad Government,” the candidate wrote in X.

