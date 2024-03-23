A pair of assassins shot dead Javier Miranda González, municipal treasurer of Senguio, Michoacán, on Friday.

Javier’s murder adds to the 402 shooting or violent homicides that Michoacán has recorded, just in the first 82 days of 2024.

The victim was attacked this Friday morning when he was preparing to drive a pick-up truck, seconds after leaving his house on Ocampo Street, in the central area of ​​Senguio, reported the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). ) it’s a statement.

After the attack, the couple of hitmen fled aboard a motorcycle, so agents from the Municipal Police and the State Police maintain an operation in the eastern region of Michoacán.

The State Prosecutor’s Office specified that it opened various lines of investigation to try to establish the motive for the crime, without ruling out the possibility that the official had received extortion attempts from organized crime.

Senguio is one of the smallest municipalities in Michoacán, having less than 20,000 inhabitants and is located on the border of Michoacán with the central State of Mexico.

This municipality is governed by María Alejandra Venegas Ríos, who won the 2021 election representing the Labor Party and the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the latter founded by the current President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In this area of ​​Michoacán, self-styled criminal organizations such as La Familia Michoacana, Los Caballeros Templarios, Los Correa Cartel and the Nueva Generación Cartel operate, which dispute the control of illicit activities on the borders of both states.

During the current electoral process in Mexico, Michoacán registers the resignation of at least 22 mayoral candidates, from different political parties, due to threats from organized crime.

On Thursday, the president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei, reported that 83 candidates for a popularly elected position in Mexico have requested protection measures against the climate of insecurity that the country is going through and specified that of this total, 74 Aspirants, including four candidates for governor, already have protection from the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) of Mexico reported that the three presidential candidates: the ruling party Claudia Sheinbuam and the opponents Jorge Álvarez Máynez and Xóchitl Gálvez had also requested federal protection.

Last Tuesday Gálvez pointed out that there are 44 homicides of candidates, politicians, officials and their families in the current electoral process, the largest in the history of Mexico, with more than 20,700 public positions at stake and which will be held on June 2.

Without there being an official record, data from the organization Data Cívica points to the murder of at least 10 candidates or aspirants in the first two months of 2024, while, in February alone, there were 36 homicides of political violence when public officials are also considered. and relatives of politicians.

