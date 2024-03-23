Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini died on Saturday at the age of 82. Milan’s La Scala theater reported this. The cause of death is not mentioned, but Pollini had been battling health problems for some time. Pollini is widely regarded as one of the most distinguished pianists of his generation, and is survived by his wife Marilisa and son Daniele, both also pianists.

Pollini grew up in a musical family in Milan. His mother was a singer, his father a famous architect. Pollini discovered the piano at an early age and was taught by the great Italian pianists as a teenager. “My parents were very musical, and I loved music from an early age,” he said during a 1987 interview with The New York Times.

The wider world was also introduced to Pollini at the age of 18. In 1960 he won first prize at the International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. This prestigious award immediately brought him an international reputation and gave him the opportunity to perform all over the world. But first he went in a different direction; he improved his repertoire and began to practice. He felt that major performances were “a little premature”. He became friends with the Marxist composer Luigi Nono. Together with conductor Claudio Abbado, they performed in factories in the late 1960s, introducing their music to workers.

Later he performed in large concert halls with a wide repertoire; in a clear, technical style he performed works from Bach to contemporary composers. His hometown was La Scala, where he performed 168 times. He also had a special connection with the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. He first played there in 1973. He returned many more times, often for solo performances in the Master Pianists series. In 2010, Pollini received the Concertgebouw Prize, awarded to musicians who have made an important contribution to the artistic profile of the Concertgebouw. He also won two Grammy Awards during his career. For his Boulez sonatas in 1980 and Chopin’s nocturnes in 2007.

