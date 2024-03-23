loading…

Footage shows the shooter at a concert venue in Moscow. Photo/mash

MOSCOW – The Islamic State group (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack on a popular concert venue complex near Moscow on Friday (22/3/2024).

The attack left 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after the attackers stormed the premises with weapons and incendiary devices.

The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram on Friday.

The group provided no evidence to support the claim.

“They’re shooting from a machine gun, they’re shooting in the crowd!”

Creepy footage from Crocus City Hall in Moscow, where the shooting took place. Preliminarily, there are dead and wounded. pic.twitter.com/oyStGMDtbL

— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 22, 2024

Video footage from the scene of the attack, the Crocus City Hall concert venue, showed the sprawling complex, which is home to a music hall and shopping center, ablaze with smoke billowing into the air.

Russian state-run RIA Novosti reported, “The gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons and threw grenades or incendiary bombs, which started the fire.”

“They then allegedly fled in a white Renault car,” the news agency said.

State media Russia 24 reported that part of the venue’s roof had collapsed.