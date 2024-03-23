Mallorca, March 23, 2024 – Enrico Tanferna wins a magnificent gold medal at the 2024 ILCA European Under-21 Championships. Excellent participation of athletes from all over the Old Continent in Mallorca, Spain: 201 sailors from 28 countries.

Azzurro shined in ILCA 7. However, in ILCA 6 Italy won another important medal. The bronze one that encircled Emma Mattivi’s neck.

The championship, which officially began on March 18 after the opening ceremony, concluded today with a program that included ten regattas for both categories, testing the stamina, tactics and technique of young sailors, especially in wind conditions that were absolutely prohibitive due to the strong winds. low intensity.

ILCA 7: Enrico Tanferna wins

In ILCA 7 class, Italy shined thanks to the victory of Enrico Tanferna. The young athlete showed consistency by winning the European U21 title yesterday, beating Germany’s Schweckendieck (ILCA 7 U19 and U21 World Champion 2022) in second place; and controlling the third in the standings Israeli Pulici Magena. Today’s race kept everyone in suspense until the very end, only two points separated the Italian and the German, but finishing in fifth and fourth place crystallized yesterday’s ranking.

In the first twenty places there are five Italians: 1st Enrico Tanferna (Olbia Yacht Club), 7th Mattia Cesana (Fraglia Vela Riva), 13th Matteo Bertacchi (CV Bellano), 16th Massimiliano Antoniazzi (Adriaco Yacht Club ), 20° Anatol Sassi (Roman Sailing Club).

Here are the words of technical director Michele Marchesini: “A special championship was marked by special weather conditions that emphasized the technical and tactical skills of the athletes. I am very pleased with the title won by Tanferna, which, thanks to her physical structure, demonstrates the athlete’s ability to adapt to these conditions. Mattivi had a great season and continues to show consistent results. The podium in these championships was not a given, and he was able to perform for a week always at the top of the rankings. Also on this occasion we confirmed the great depth of the team, finishing with five men and five women in the top twenty. The growth trend of our nursery at the Olympic class level has been confirmed. As I have already emphasized, the turning point came at the end of 2021, after the Olympics, when, together with President Ettorre, I launched a new program “Development and Development” of the Olympic training sector. This structure works very effectively and is constantly being improved: this is evidenced by a series of results. The foundation is being laid for the 2028 and 2032 Olympic cycles.”

ILCA 6: Emma Mattivi on the third step of the podium

In the women’s ILCA 6 tournament, another Italian medal arrived: Emma Mattivi, who finished third. The Italian defended his European Under-21 title and was able to navigate weather conditions that were certainly challenging and at the limits of racing. It’s a shame that she dropped to third place in the final test today after defending second place in many tests. In the final ranking, the first place is taken by Poland’s Nezabitovska, second by Spain’s Adan Lledo, and third by Emma Mattivi.

There are also five Italians in the top twenty positions: 3rd Emma Mattivi (Fraglia Vela Riva), 6th Alice Ruperto (CV Crotone), 7th Ginevra Caracciolo (LNI Naples), 12th Maria Vittoria Arseni (Tognazzi Marine Village). ), 17th place Georgia Bonalana (Fraglia Vela Riva).

Voices of the main characters:

Enrico Tanferna: “The championship has just ended and it was a truly wonderful challenge, given the presence of weather conditions that did not quite suit my preferences; I usually prefer strong winds. Despite this, I managed to adapt well and achieve a very positive result. I remember last year we already achieved excellent results: my two teammates and I took first, second and third places, respectively, and I took third place. This year, winning for Italy for the second year in a row was an extremely rewarding and wonderful experience for me and the whole team.”

Emma Mattivi: “It was a very difficult championship, every day we had variable and very gusty winds, which became a test for everyone, in fact we finished the championship with very high results. I can’t say that I’m completely satisfied, but I’m glad that I always tried my best and never gave up. I am very grateful to the Federation who supported me, my family who gave me courage and my sponsors.”

