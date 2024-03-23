ROME – On Sunday 24 March, from 2pm to 5.10pm on Rai1 and Rai Italia, live from the ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ studios in Rome, the 28th episode of ‘Domenica In’ hosted by Mara Venier will be broadcast. Many guests and surprises in the studio. The episode will open with a large space dedicated to Il Volo, who in addition to taking stock of their first 15 years of career, will present the new album ‘Ad Astra’ and will perform with the new single “Capolavoro” and with the song “Grande Amore”, with which they won the Sanremo Festival in 2015.

The star of the Paris Opera Eleonora Abbagnato will talk about her career and private life as well as giving some previews about the special ‘A star that dances’ which will be broadcast on Friday 29 March in prime time on Rai3. The French actor Luc Merenda, protagonist of many films in the 70s, will present the documentary ‘I demand hell – Portrait of an actor’, of which he is the protagonist and which was successfully presented in recent days at the Bari Film Festival .

The actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta will instead intervene to present the film ‘The Best of You’, which we will see on Rai1 on 3 April directed by Fabrizio Maria Cortese. More space for music with Federico Zampaglione, leader of Tiromancino, who will perform with the new single “Puntofermo”, as well as mentioning some of the band’s successes with his guitar. The actor and director Edoardo Sylos Labini will intervene to present the series ‘Inimitables’, four episodes on Rai3 from 24 March, dedicated to some historical figures.