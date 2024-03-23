I find it difficult to say no unless I am invited to a communal iftar, the meal that breaks the fast during Ramadan. Several times I gave up and joined a team in the Netherlands, which I regretted terribly because the food was so disappointing.

Phenisi, Purmerend

Price 135 euros (2r)

The last time I was many years ago. A friend invited me along, but when we returned home that evening hungry because we couldn’t eat it, I, traumatized, rejected them. I’m not going to fast for one day and then settle for mediocre or downright bad food, I’ve since told anyone who will listen. I prefer to cook and bake myself. Extensive. Because the beauty of Ramadan is complete abstinence during the day and delicious excess in the evening.

I have fond memories of iftars I experienced a long time ago in restaurants in Doha, Qatar. Fantastic food, great atmosphere. Every year I think about indulging in the luxury of Middle Eastern restaurants for a few days, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Ever since I wrote about restaurants for you, I’ve wanted to discuss iftar. More and more restaurants in the Netherlands (but only a few so far) are offering special iftar menus during the fasting month. The problem is that they don’t announce it in advance, so I was always late.

I recently saw that the Lebanese restaurant Fenicie in Purmerend offered this option and didn’t hesitate. Fenicie offers an a la carte menu and three set menus with classic Middle Eastern dishes and modern interpretations. We are the only ones in the restaurant who come specifically for iftar – when I ask, one of the employees does not understand what we are talking about.

The iftar menu costs €55 per person and starts with dates; Muslims traditionally break their fast with this, following the example of the prophet. These dates are served just before sunset. Right. This is quickly followed by lentil soup with lemon quarters. You can make the lentil soup as soft or chunky as you like, it’s smooth and creamy in texture but a little too tender, luckily a little lemon juice improves the flavor.

The menu also consists of a course with various cold appetizers, a course of hot appetizers, two main courses and a dessert. The menu is full of frills, as it should be. The only pity is that the flatbread is cold and not hot from the plate.

Rakakat

The homemade hummus is velvety smooth, with strong notes of tahini (sesame paste), delicious olive oil and good flavor (not too boring, which I regularly experience). The tenderly cooked chicken tahini tartare is deliciously creamy, the fattoush salad is pleasantly fresh, with crisp raw vegetables, pomegranate seeds, pomegranate molasses and crispy fried Lebanese bread.

The only disappointment is the muhammara, red pepper paste with caramelized onions and chopped walnuts. The onion flavor is too strong and has a spicy undertone that I don’t like.

“There’s more to come,” our host says, surveying our plates, the only moment when he thaws and becomes as enjoyable. He’s not exaggerating. Our small table is filled with rakata, well-baked phyllo dough sticks stuffed with spicy feta. I don’t like feta at all, but I like this one. This also applies to juicy mushrooms from the oven filled with cheese; My interlocutor thinks there is too much cheese.

Less potent are the fluffy and slightly spicy grape leaves stuffed with rice and ground beef, served in a small casserole dish. The presentation of all dishes is thought out to the smallest detail. A good portion of deliciously soft lamb confit with pine nuts is served on a bed of Lebanese bread and warm yoghurt.

Yogurt is an important part of Middle Eastern cuisine and is used in cold and hot dishes. I admit, I don’t like it myself, but this one is too sour.

The litmus test for me in every Arabic restaurant is kebbe, fried bulgur balls stuffed with minced meat, onions and pine nuts (there are many options): there are no pine nuts, but that’s the only thing missing. from this kebbe; they are fine and have a nice crispy exterior.

We’re already full. This is a side effect of fasting: one cannot eat too much, but of course we must at least try the main course, which consists of finely seasoned and deliciously smoked kebab (minced meat) and tauq, marinated and fried chicken pieces; The tauk is very successful and has a nice hint of lemon. Both come with a generous dollop of garlic cream.

After such a large meal, I expected that we would get some sweets for dessert, since Ramadan is also the month of “muasselat”, sweets soaked in honey. But it remains a classic: crispy kanafeh, topped with cheese and a scoop of ice cream. Kanafeh is made from very thin strips of dough (also called angel hair) and coated in sugar syrup. The taste is good but I find it too dry, it would have been better with a little more sugar syrup to help it melt with the warm cheese.

But what a pleasant experience. Phenisi healed me from an Iftar trauma.

Vegetarian Middle Eastern



Grilled meats sometimes seem to be the mainstay of Middle Eastern cuisine, but vegetarians can indulge themselves too. Vegetables and legumes are used to their fullest and taste delicious. Fenicie’s menu also includes many vegetarian options.

For home cooks looking for more ideas and recipes, I recommend Vegarabia by Greg and Lucy Maloof. It’s a few years old now, but it’s a wonderful book full of vegetarian dishes, from popular classics to modern variations, including kebbe with pumpkin, spinach and feta.

