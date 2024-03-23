“Corina squared!” – sounds late on Friday at the offices of the Vente Venezuela party, the party of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Loud applause breaks out when the politician announces that 79-year-old scientist and philosopher Corina Joris will be nominated as the opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential election, in which Machado himself is not allowed to participate. Emotional passers-by jostle to catch a glimpse of the “Korina” duo.

Maria Corina Machado is the woman many Venezuelans have indeed pinned their hopes on as their next leader, as was revealed last year when she won an overwhelming victory in a primary in which the opposition nominated a common candidate. Maduro’s government saw the danger and excluded her from the July 28 vote based on vague and unproven allegations of corruption.

“Everyone knows that I will not give up the fight against the injustice of my disqualification by Maduro. But Venezuela has the right to change. That is why we have found the right person to represent us in the elections. And that person is Corina Joris,” Machado says with excitement in her voice. “She is a respected person, I trust her completely, and she is not excluded from participation. At least not now,” Machado emphasizes.

Right Party Candidate

In recent days, it has become increasingly clear that Machado will leave. She appealed to the pro-government Supreme Court, but it excluded her from the list of candidates for fifteen years. It seemed her chances for the presidency were over. Since the registration period for participation ends this Monday, the opposition had to nominate a new candidate.

Many Venezuelans are yearning for change now that their country has been ruled by authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro for more than a decade. According to the polls, Machado could easily defeat him. Although Machado is ideologically on the right and has no interest in Chavismo, political analysts are already comparing her appeal to the population with that of the charismatic former President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013.

By nominating Joris and giving her full support, the united opposition hopes that she will still have a chance in July. This Monday, Joris will be registered for the first time with the National Electoral Council (CNE). If this works, anything could happen between March and July. Maduro, who is already campaigning for elections, clearly has no intention of giving up power, as evidenced by the exclusion of his rival.

The question is whether the main opposition parties that are now united will also unanimously support “la abuela” – the grandmother – as Corina Joris is affectionately called. The current unanimity is new. In the past, the opposition has regularly been divided over the right course to take against Maduro, who has always managed to cleverly take advantage of it.

The repression intensified.

If Joris is indeed on the ballot, it remains to be seen whether voters will also agree to the change. Machado said she would defeat the Venezuelans by campaigning with Joris as two Corinas.

In the meantime, she will also continue to try to fight and overturn her suspension. According to the election law, parties can replace their candidates ten days before the presidential election. Machado is pinning his hopes on the international community, especially the United States, which must decide next month whether to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela.

The next four months will be decisive for Venezuela. Repression against the regime and pro-government institutions is intensifying. Last week, prosecutors ordered the arrest of key opposition members and close associates of Machado, including her campaign manager. “We will continue until the end! These two women are going to fight Maduro.” Machado decisively ended the meeting before taking the hand of her namesake, who is more than twenty years her senior, and raising it into the air with a clenched fist.

