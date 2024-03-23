Pier Silvio’s message breaks my heart: what happened

Over the last few hours Pier Silvio Berlusconi has been struck by a terrible loss. The Mediaset CEO wanted to share his pain with a statement that moved everyone. Let’s find out together what happened.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Silvia Pizzi

Here is what the CEO of Mediaset said regarding this sad loss.

The painful death of Silvia Pizzi devastates Mediaset: Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s final farewell is moving

A few hours ago one of Mediaset’s greatest collaborators passed away suddenly and prematurely. She is a very successful hairstylist who went by the name of Silvia Pizzi. The woman worked for a long time at Mediaset and has always been responsible for creating hairstyles for the most important women on the television schedule.

Silvia Pizzi

Poor Silvia was only 42 years old and, apparently, she had discovered a bad illness a few months ago. From what they say it was really very difficult not to love her, as she was always smiling and ready to provide a word of affection and support to everyone.

Everyone was struck by this disappearance, but at the moment the reasons that led the woman to her death are not well known. According to the most accredited hypothesis, Silvia was struck by a violent and aggressive disease that left her no escape and which unfortunately she could not be cured. However, the family decided to close themselves in her grief and no answer was given regarding her death.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi and the tribute to Silvia Pizzi: his words

Credits: FlashTv

Several VIPs and television hosts employed by Mediaset have decided to pay homage to this young life torn so violently from her existence. Mara Venier, Barbara D’Urso, Gerry Scotti and many others still cannot believe what has happened. Piersilvio Berlusconi was also very close to the woman and it is precisely for this reason that he wanted to express a thought that best celebrated their relationship.

I remember you with great affection and I struggle to find the words to say goodbye to you one last time. I remember affectionate hugs. Mediaset wanted you and loves you very much. You will always be in our hearts.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Simple but never obvious words, also because in these extremely painful moments saying anything could easily appear out of place. We can only join in the family’s pain and hope that Silvia’s soul can rest in peace.