PVV, VVD NSK and BBB continue to form the cabinet of ministers. This was the result of the debate in the House of Representatives on the final report of the now former whistleblower Kim Putters. His successors, Richard van Zwoel and Elbert Dijkgraaf, this week began talks with the party’s four leaders about the next round.

The Hague Cases has talked a lot about these four emerging parties, but in this episode we’ll focus on the other eleven factions in the House of Representatives. How is the supposed opposition doing? You’ll hear from Lamyae Aaruai and Philip de Witt Wijnen about what role the different parties want to take on in this formation, how they position themselves in relation to the emerging parties and how they relate to each other in the new reality after the November 22 elections. .

Guests: Lamyae Akharuay and Philip de Witt Wijnen. Presentation: Gus Valk. Editorial Producer: Iris Verhuelsdonk. Editing: Peter Bakker. Photo: Bart Maat.