Concertgoers take cover as terrorists open fire at a concert hall in Moscow, March 22, 2024. Photo/X/sputnik

MOSCOW – The terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall burst into the concert hall and started shooting people directly.

The horror situation was reported by a Sputnik correspondent from the scene who witnessed the incident.

According to him, between the second and third intermission bells, a few minutes before Moscow time and the start of the concert, as many as three masked men in camouflage burst into the hall through the stalls.

They shot people at close range and threw incendiary bombs.

Those who managed to exit the hall were directed to emergency exits by complex security officers, as guards remained on site.

As many as 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a “terrorist attack” on the Crocus City Hall shopping center and concert complex, northwest of Moscow.

This news was revealed by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Friday (22/3/2024).

According to reports, Crocus City, a large mall and music concert venue in the northwest of the Russian capital, was attacked by unknown assailants on Friday evening.