On Friday, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) announced yesterday, March 22, that 98 percent of the beaches in Mexico are suitable for recreational use.

As every year, the commission carried out monitoring through the state Sanitary Risk Protection Areas (APCRS) to evaluate the quality of sea water in the 17 states of the country that have coasts, and sampling was carried out on 289 beaches of 76 tourist destinations before the 2024 Easter holidays began.

The analysis found that of 2,238 samples from 393 points, 98% of the beaches, that is, 283, meet the standards for recreational use; However, it was found that 6 beaches exceed the levels of enterococci allowed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It was established that these beach destinations are not suitable for recreational use, and that they represent a risk to the health of tourists. These are, by entity:

Baja California: Rosarito Rosarito I Tijuana Tijuana I Guerrero:

Cofepris coordinates with the APCRS of the two entities the implementation of immediate sanitation actions to achieve optimal conditions on these beaches, and prevent health risks.

What are enterococci that do not allow recreational use of beaches?

According to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), enterococci are spherical bacteria that form their colonies in groups or chains. They are found naturally in many organisms, including humans, as part of their intestinal flora. They are very resistant microorganisms, capable of tolerating relatively high concentrations of salts and acids.

In many studies, says Semarnat, the concentration levels of enterococci are related to the incidence of diseases acquired by bathers and constitute a very important indicator of pollution on beaches and brackish waters.

