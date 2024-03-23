We are already close to one of the most emblematic events of the Catholic religion of Mexico. With the imposition of February 14, Ash Wednesday was held, and with this Lent 2024 officially began. However, it is about to come to an end with Holy Week, the last on the calendar in which there are days in which there are no meat is eaten.

The ACI Prensa points out that according to the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Lent is “the liturgical time that the Church marks to prepare us for the Easter festival”, and explains that it is the period in which prayer, almsgiving and almsgiving are most practiced. and fasting, all this listening to the Word of God, conversion and reconciliation.

During Lent and Holy Week there are specific days on which meat should NOT be eaten, according to the beliefs of the faithful. These are:

Ash Wednesday: This day marks the beginning of Lent. In 2024, it falls on February 14. It is a day of penance and it is recommended to abstain from meat. Holy Thursday: In 2024, it will be March 28. It is an important day in Holy Week and the consumption of meat is avoided. Good Friday: This day, which commemorates the death of Jesus, falls on March 29. It is traditional to abstain from meat. Every Friday of Lent: During the Fridays of this period, abstinence from meat is followed as a symbol of honor to Christ, in reference to the 40-day fast he spent in the desert.

