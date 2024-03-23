The Easter holidays have begun and if you plan to leave the city to make the most of this holiday season, relaxing either in a beach or a small town; We recommend that you take into account the cost of booths so that you can make a budget for expenses.

It should be remembered that in 2024 there was a seven percent increase in both the booths in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, so here we give you all the details about their prices.

Price of booths in CDMX and Edomex

The prices of the booths in CDMX and Edomex are: La Venta-Chamapa will cost 101 pesos, Toluca-Atlacomulco 54 pesos and Circuito Exterior Mexiquense 480 pesos.

Also: the Northeast Bypass of Toluca will cost 103 pesos, the Branch 114 pesos, the Toluca-Zitácuaro Highway will charge 170 pesos, the Lerma-Santiago Tianguistengo road 54 pesos and the Branch to Valle de Bravo 127 pesos.

Knowing the expenses of the booths will help you better organize your accounts. Also consider that since it is the holiday season, it is likely that many people will leave the city, so traffic can be heavy.

