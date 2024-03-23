The reconciliation between William and Harry after the announcement of Princess Kate’s illness

Pain and illness have the power to erase resentments and disagreements and put everything in the right perspective. The suffering of our loved ones helps us understand what the priorities of life are and the values ​​that must be pursued at all costs. All families argue and the balance is always precarious, especially if visibility and power get in the way.

The great Russian writer thus begins one of his most famous novels: “All happy families are alike, every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”. The English royal family is not excluded from these dynamics and the disagreements between the Mountbatten-Windsor brothers are visible to the whole world. Harry renounced his Royal Highness title and moved to the United States with his wife Meghan in 2020 and relations with the English family have since broken down.

The video published by Kate brought the two brothers closer. Harry and Meghan put aside their pride and immediately sent a message of best wishes and a speedy recovery to their brother-in-law. Rumors claim that Harry discovered his sister-in-law’s real health condition with the publication of the post. The Duke of Sussex called his brother William to show his closeness and offer him the necessary support in this delicate situation.

Harry had also been close to William when the heir to the throne was admitted to the London Clinical for surgery, flying from the United States to England in a timely manner. The bond between the two brothers is very strong because together they had to face various difficulties, becoming orphans at such a young age.

William at this moment, between the difficulties of his father and wife, needs all the support of his loved ones. Family is our anchor on the world.