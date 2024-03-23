Marc Marquez’s words after second place in the Portimao Sprint Race

After his crash in qualifying, Marc Marquez made great amends in the Sprint Race by finishing in second place behind Maverick Vinales, recovering a good six positions. Speaking to “Sky Sport MotoGp”, the Spanish centaur did not hide his enthusiasm for the ever-increasing feeling he is finding with the new bike.

“Fighting with Jorge is a pleasure because he is riding a very strong Ducati and is in great shape. Just being with him is an excellent result, then being able to attack him at turn 5 came naturally to me, I saw that there was a possibility and I threw myself into it. But you can do this when you have the speed and the confidence and little by little I’m gaining more and more confidence with this Ducati” began the Spanish rider.

“I’ve been having fun all weekend. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but the speed and determination are different compared to Qatar. Unfortunately, the mistake in qualifying will penalize me quite a bit in the race, but I will give my all to try to move up” added the former Honda rider.

“The same thing happened to me at turn 5 that made me fall this morning, but luckily it went differently this time. There is some reaction from the bike that I need to understand well, to fix it or avoid getting to that point, we have to be careful because a fall at that point could cause an injury and compromise the entire season” concluded Marc Marquez.