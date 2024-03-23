Gessica Lattuca’s ex-partner, on the discovery of the bone remains, has decided to speak and tell his truth

In recent days, further investigations are underway into the disappearance of Gessica Lattuca, a 27-year-old mother of 4 children, who has not been heard from since 12 August 2018. In recent days, an important discovery has been made by some workers, who brought the case back into the spotlight.

Obviously at the moment there are not yet all the confirmations, we will just have to wait for the results of the DNA tests, which the medical examiner will almost certainly carry out in the next few days. His ex-partner, also under investigation for his crime, now says he is shocked by what he found.

Only a few days ago, some construction workers from Favara, during the renovation of an abandoned apartment in via Luigi La Porta, in Favara, found some bone remains, which immediately made them think of human ones. For this reason they immediately alerted the police, who as per practice seized the area and started all the relevant investigations.

The hypothesis that it could be the remains of Gessica Lattuca seems to be the most plausible. This is because his brother Vincenzo lived precisely seventy steps from that house, the last person to be investigated for the crime and the concealment of the body. The investigators entered him in the register, as they hypothesized that he had put an end to the woman’s life after an argument. However, just a few months later the man suddenly passed away.

The words of Gessica Lattuca’s ex-partner, after this discovery

Obviously this news immediately began to circulate throughout the area. Consequently, Filippo Russotto, Gessica’s ex-partner and first person on the register of suspects, also decided to speak to the microphones of Agrigento Notizie. The man about what is happening, said:

CREDIT: MEDIASET I hope the truth will be discovered, so at least we can bring her some flowers to the cemetery. They brought the dogs, but how do you do it, just a stone’s throw away, that the dogs didn’t feel the presence of human bones, this weirds me out. However, when they checked my house, they also threw me out, making a film.

I was cleared, but I even thought about taking my own life, they pointed the finger at me, even though he didn’t live with me. Let’s wait for the truth and see.