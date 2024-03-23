loading…

General He Weidong’s statements regarding fake combat capabilities highlight deep problems in the Chinese military. Photo/CCTV

BEIJING – A brief but meaningful statement from a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General, calling for a crackdown on “fake combat capabilities” in the military, has shattered the myth of China’s armed forces as an invincible force.

This statement was made by General He Weidong on March 9 2024. His statement also opened the curtain regarding hidden power struggles within China’s top ranks.

Quoting from the European Times on Saturday (23/3/2023), General He Weidong is the third person in the hierarchy of China’s Central Military Commission, which is led by President Xi Jinping himself.

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) news agency, citing several military analysts, reported that a top military official’s remarks amid the recent purge of the Chinese army indicated the authenticity of the real-time combat drills as President Xi asserted. since he took power in 2012-2013.

General He’s statement also questioned the quality of the equipment owned by the Chinese army.

Since Xi Jinping took over as president, the Chinese military at all levels has been conducting real-time exercises; split troops into two groups to test their combat skills.

Analysts said the message from General He may have related to the procurement of defective equipment, as well as inter-line deception during training.

President Xi places great emphasis on military combat readiness because his soldiers have not been tested in recent decades. He called for high-tech integration of the armed forces, which is critical for joint operations, and tasked the PLA with preparing for “maritime military struggle” and protecting maritime rights.

Former Chinese PLA equipment expert Fu Qianshao, quoted by SCMP, said that General He appeared to be referring to the procurement of flawed weapons, which could affect the military’s combat capabilities.