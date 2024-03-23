Gaeta, March 23, 2024 – Fall from a balcony during a party: A 23-year-old American soldier stationed in Gaeta was admitted to the Santa Maria Goretti Hospital in Latina after falling from a balcony during a party with several fellow soldiers.

According to the initial reconstruction by Gaeta Police Station and US military police, the girl, who was on duty on the USS Mount Whitney, a flagship ship based in Gaeta Bay, fell from a window on the third or fourth. floor, with the building’s various roofs cushioning his fall and likely saving his life. She was found bleeding in front of the door by two fellow soldiers who had gone down to throw out the trash. Doctors found very high levels of alcohol in his blood. Cassino prosecutors have opened an investigation, police said. (Source: Ansa)

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

