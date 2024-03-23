Francesco Nuti will be remembered during the seventy-second edition of the Trento Film Festival, which will take place from 26 April to 5 May 2024. The program includes the screening of the film All the fault of paradise and the preview presentation of the podcast dedicated to the Tuscan actor, Zitti e Nuti.

Mauro Gervasini’s statements

Mauro Gervasini, responsible for the film program of the festival, has announced the tribute that the festival of mountain cinema and culture – which will be held from 26 April to 5 May in the Trentino capital – will dedicate to the Italian director and actor who passed away last year last after a long illness, at the end of a career marked by great successes, but also by difficult periods and unjustified oblivion:

«After the unanimous condolence that greeted his passing on 12 June 2023, a bit of silence has returned around the figure of Francesco Nuti. We thought it was right to remember him and pay homage to him by re-proposing his “mountain film”, Tutta fault del cielo, filmed in the Val d’Ayas in the Aosta Valley near Champoluc».

«It will be an opportunity», continues Gervasini, «to retrace the career of an artist – comedian, director, writer and musician – who from his debut with the Giancattivi to the Nineties was the absolute protagonist of Italian cinema».

It’s all heaven’s fault

The film shot by Nuti in 1985 with a story and screenplay created together with Giovanni Veronesi and Vincenzo Cerami, tells the story of Romeo Casamonica, a young man who, having been released from prison after serving a sentence for armed robbery, returns to freedom and starts looking for his son, entrusted to a family from Valle d’Aosta. A delicate and melancholy comedy, balanced between humor and resignation, with a masterful interpretation by Nuti himself, on set accompanied by Ornella Muti, Roberto Alpi, Laura Betti, Marco Vivio.

The special screening of the film is scheduled for Sunday 28 April at 7pm, at the Supercinema Vittoria.

The podcast dedicated to Francesco Nuti’s career

During the days of the Festival, the podcast Zitti e Nuti by Emiliano Cribari, produced by Officina del Podcast, will be presented as a preview: a narration of Francesco Nuti’s artistic and personal journey, from Giancattivi to his latest works. On that occasion, the film critic Rocco Moccagatta will remember the importance of Nuti’s films in the history of Italian cinema. The appointment is for Monday 29 April at 5pm in the HarpoLab spaces, in Piazza Garzetti: from the same day the podcast will be available on all platforms.

The Trento Film Festival will be held in the Trentino capital from 26 April to 5 May.