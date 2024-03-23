Montalto, March 23, 2024 – With the arrival of two new buses, the total number of school buses recently received to improve school transport services for Montalto di Castro students has reached four. More than 20 years later, this important renewal of the vehicle fleet has taken place, which is part of the compensation measures associated with the installation of photovoltaic systems in the area, with a corresponding investment of approximately 460 thousand euros.

“Investing in sustainable infrastructure and improving public services,” says Mayor Emanuela Socciarelli, “are at the center of our commitment to the citizens of Montalto di Castro. The new school buses are the result of an agreement concluded with Hergo Renewables SpA, which the municipality envisaged as a compensation measure for the purchase of school vehicles. “These new school buses,” concludes Mayor Socciarelli, “not only provide safer and more comfortable transportation for our students, but also represent a tangible symbol of our commitment to meeting the needs of citizens.”

Last July, the first two school buses, each with 47 seats, were delivered, ready to install a platform for the disabled with the addition of two seats for accompanying persons in addition to the driver. Of the last two vehicles delivered in recent days, one is equipped with a wheelchair platform and three additional seats for staff accompanying students. “This is a concrete example,” the mayor concludes, “of how public-private partnerships can lead to tangible results that benefit the entire community.”