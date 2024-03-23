loading…

Russian law enforcement officers walk in a parking area near the burned-out Crocus City Hall concert venue after a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. Photo/REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW – A mass shooting occurred at the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, a city in the northwest of the Moscow metropolitan area.

Preliminary data from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) shows 40 people were killed and more than a hundred injured in the attack.

Moscow’s children’s ombudsman said minors were among the victims.

Several people wearing camouflage burst into the venue during a break in the concert armed with machine guns.

“They’re shooting from a machine gun, they’re shooting in the crowd!”

Creepy footage from Crocus City Hall in Moscow, where the shooting took place. Preliminarily, there are dead and wounded. pic.twitter.com/oyStGMDtbL

— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 22, 2024

One grenade or incendiary grenade was also detonated, starting a large fire in the building. Russia has asked the United Nations to condemn the attack, which it classifies as a terrorist act.

The death toll is expected to increase as the victims are evacuated.

