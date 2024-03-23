Not all names on the Nürburgring Nordschleife should be taken too literally. Otherwise, the Brünchen bend would be the perfect place to grab a bite too early for lunch but too late for breakfast. Indeed Flügplatz. Many people think that this area is called that because very fast cars take off there. The same thing happens with slower cars.

But the name of the scheme should be taken more literally. The route runs close to the town of Quiddelbach, so the section in front of Flugplatz is called Quiddelbacher Höhe. Even before the track was built in the 1920s, there was an airfield for gliders near Quiddelbach – and Flugplatz is named after it, which actually means airfield in German.

Ordinary cars almost never jump onto Flugplatz

Regular cars have to go very fast on Flugplatz if they really want to get off the ground. On social networks you can sometimes see videos of cars flying, but most often these are footage from games. Luckily, with the aerodynamics, weight and speed of a regular car, you don’t have to worry about this much.

In 2015, the car really took off from the ground and, unfortunately, with disastrous consequences. This was Ian Mardenborough’s Nissan GT-R Nismo during the VLN race. As Mardenborough goes over the bump, the Nissan’s nose shoots up. The car seems to be doing a backflip. The car then flies over the fence at high speed. One spectator died as a result of the crash.

You can fly to another location on the Nordschleife.

When you see a photo of a car jumping on the Nürburgring, it’s usually not Flugplatz, but Pflanzgarten. This is the section that is located a little further, after the so-called YouTube bend. Before this section you will go downhill a bit, where you will be able to gain more speed, which will allow you to get off the ground even in less powerful cars. Then you will have to anchor completely, because right after the jump there will be a turn to the right. Will you read this carefully again before you go there yourself?