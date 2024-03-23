Fiumicino, March 23, 2024 – From March 21 to April 16, 2024, registration for municipal kindergartens for the 2024/2025 school year is open for boys and girls:

– residents of the municipality of Fiumicino (the resident must be active on the date of expiry of the notice for the purposes of recognition of the relevant score);

– those awaiting residence in the municipality, who must undergo self-certification in accordance with Presidential Decree 445/2000, but without recognition of the expected score. A new place of residence must be acquired within the period of approval of the final rating under penalty of exclusion from the rating itself;

– who have at least one parent working in the municipality of Fiumicino.

Despite the provisions of the previous paragraphs, if there is an age limit, the following may enter the nursery:

– non-resident children, if they are in a family or in a foster family before adoption with a resident family unit;

– children from other cities, accompanied by a conclusion from the judicial authorities;

– nonresident children placed in reception centers for mothers and children in the municipal district, the social service reported.

Pregnant women in the seventh month of pregnancy – 28 weeks ending March 31, 2024 – can also apply. In this case, it is necessary to attach a certificate from a gynecologist certifying the week of pregnancy and the expected date of birth.

Below is the full public notice, which includes access requirements, calendar and registration methods: https://cloud.urbi.it/urbi/progs/urp/fecore02.sto?DOCORE_testata=26394230&DOCORE_version=1&FNSTR= AQSULL_G_E_24_25__1_.NBC&DB_NAME=fiumil&ContestoChk= TO ME

