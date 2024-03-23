Nanjing, March 23, 2024 – An Italian spectacle in the individual competition of the Women’s Fencing World Cup in Nanjing: Giulia Rizzi takes the top step of the podium and sings the Mameli anthem on Chinese soil, but on a gorgeous Italian morning she too shines with Alberta Santuccio’s bronze medal.

Julia Rizzi’s second success at the World Championships after her victory in December 2022 in Vancouver, as well as her second podium in 2024 (she was silver in Doha). In the first two attacks of the day, the Friulian fencer from Fiamme Oro beat the Polish Pavlovskaya 15-11 and the Estonian Lehisa 15-12. Thanks to the match on points, she then won the 1/8 finals against the Korean Kang with a score of 12-11, entering the “top 8”. In the quarter-finals, Julia scored another photo-finish success against China’s Tang with a score of 15-14, which allowed her to reach the medal zone. And it didn’t end there. Rizzi’s big win was also in the semi-finals, where she beat Poland’s Swatowska-Węglarczyk 15-10, giving her the chance to play for triumph on the Chinese stage. In the final, thanks to a match that was always played, the Italian born in 1989 beat the Korean Song with a score of 15-8, thus winning her second World Cup in her career.

Julia Rizzi at the top of the podium, Alberta Santuccio on the third step. The performance of the Sicilian Fiamme Oro began with success in the first rounds against the Japanese Suzuki 14-7, and then against the Swiss Krieger with a clear score of 15-4. In the 1/8 finals, the reigning world vice-champion met and won the Italian derby against Nicola Foyetta with a score of 15-7. Another big victory for Albie, also in the quarter-finals over the French epee, allowed the 1994-born policewoman to return to the individual Cup podium, which she had been missing since her triumph in Tallinn in November 2022 (but personal silver in Milan). The semi-finals saw a bitter one-stroke stoppage against Korea’s Song 11-10 and a final bronze medal for Alberta Santuccio, who improved morale, ranking and palmares (her seventh medal in the world). championship track).

However, the excellent day of the Italian swordsmen spoke of something else. Rossella Fiamingo’s performance stopped a step short of the podium. Fifth place went to the champion of the Carabinieri from Catania, who first defeated the Japanese Yoshimura 15-12, and then the neutral athlete Murtazaeva 7-6, entering the “top 8” with success over the Polish Knapik-Miazga 13-12. A 15-11 victory in the quarter-finals against another Polish champion, Svatowska-Węglarczyk, only made Ross worry about a medal, which, however, is getting closer. Among the top 16, Nicole Foyetta also stopped ahead of Alberta Santuccio in eighth and 13th.

Like the other blues: 33rd Mara Navarria, 48th Sara Maria Kowalczyk, 50th Lucretia Paulis, 55th Roberta Marzani, 57th Federica Isola.

Tomorrow is the third and final day of the Women’s Epee World Cup in Nanjing. There will also be room for a team tournament with Italy coach Dario Chiado, already qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, who will take to the stage with the quartet of Rossella Fiamingo, Mara Navarria, Giulia Rizzi and Alberta Santuccio.

Photo by Bizzi/Federsherma