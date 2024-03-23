Marine Le Pen (photo by Lapresse)

EU: Le Pen helps the League, “Meloni says if he wants a second von der Leyen”, Salvini “government will last until 2027”

Those who vote for the League should know that “we will never support a repeat of this unfortunate European Commission that has caused so much damage” and that by giving us the vote, “they will never choose another mandate for Ursula von der Leyen.” Here is the message that Matteo Salvini begins with the event of the League of Rome, where he gathered most of his European allies from the group “Identity and Democracy” (the far right, the Germans from the AfD, were absent) and where many major representatives of the Northern League members converged, starting with Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is now called upon to write the electoral program for the European elections, and the holder of the autonomy bill, Roberto Calderoli. Ministers Giuseppe Valditara and Alessandra Locatelli were also present.

In the audience you can also see, among others, Deputy Minister of Labor Claudio Durigon, Eurosceptics Claudio Borghi, Alberto Bagnai and Antonio Maria Rinaldi, Senator Stefania Pucciarelli, Deputy Simonetta Matone, leader of the House of Representatives group Riccardo Molinari. The hall is warmed by the hits of Lucio Battisti with his “free singing” and “Futura” by Lucio Dalla performed by Italian singer-songwriters. On the illuminated displays you can read several times the inscription “Brussels has failed. Restart the system.” And the face of French President Emmanuel Macron appears, with the text “Yes to Peace” written on it.

The European guests take the stage first. Who do not spare frontal attacks on the Union. “Our battle is between freedom and communism, against the imperial state called the EU,” says Belgian Gerolf Annemans, president of Identity and Democracy. For the Flemings, “in short, the EU is our problem, not the solution to our problems. We must stop the communist mentality that dominates the EU,” he asks. Austrian Harald Wilimsky, leader of the FPO, defines the EU as “a European madhouse with 727 delegates, people no one knows.” But above all he pays tribute to his host: “Salvini, as a minister, rejected the hordes of foreigners, all of Europe should thank you,” he says, to a long standing ovation.

But as expected, Marine Le Pen, a historical ally of the Northern League, is taking a stand denying any ambiguity, following rumors that she was cold towards the Via Bellerio leader.

“My question,” he says, “is to the Prime Minister of the Italians, to Georgia. Yes, because we have met in the past. Madam Prime Minister, will you support Mrs. von der Leyen’s second mandate or not? I think so and so you will contribute to the aggravation of the politics from which the peoples of Europe are suffering so much.” “You must tell the Italians the truth, you must say what you will do,” urges the French woman in a tense and apparently unexpected entrance. “I am convinced that today in Italy, on the right flank, the only candidate who will stand up to Mrs von der Leyen and the disastrous policies she is pursuing with all the energy I know of is Matteo Salvini.’ The words, which resonated in the room, were then repeated by another rising European guest , the Portuguese Andre Ventura, the new winner of the elections in his country, also quotes Meloni and then says that “our candidate is Matteo Salvini.” Words that also caused applause in the hall were spoken by the friend of the Northern League member Francesca Verdini.

During his nearly half-hour speech, Salvini then discusses questions of the League’s identity. For example, Islam is incompatible with our values ​​“if there is a literal interpretation of the Koran.” Green deal and electric cars “are a favor to China.” Then he remembers that his candidate for the White House is Donald Trump, hoping “that in November Americans will return to choosing peace.” Alla Le Pen reciprocates the words she dedicated to him, several times quoting Macron, who is called a “dangerous warmonger.” And again repeating the axis against von der Leyen: “To Marin, who asks whether Italian politicians are ready to support an encore of this commission, I answer: whoever chooses the League will say no to this disastrous EU policy.”

But then he repeats that in Italy there is no distance from the prime minister: “The Italian government will operate until 2027, they are trying to divide us, but they will not succeed. In Georgia I found a friend, of course, often even among friends there may be problems, but we move forward…” The Rome event ends with this assurance: in contrast to the first sovereign meeting on December 3 in Florence, the League governors paid a visit, starting with Luca Zaia from Veneto, whom Salvini would also like to promote to an important position in the EU. after voting.