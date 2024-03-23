The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis has announced the activation of phase 1 of Environmental Contingency due to the increase in ozone levels.

According to the report issued, at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, maximum ozone concentrations of 162, 161 and 155 parts per billion (ppb) were detected at the Atizapán, Cuautitlán and Villa de las Flores monitoring stations, respectively. These stations are located in the municipalities of Atizapán de Zaragoza, Cuautitlán Izcalli and Coacalco de Berriozábal, located in the State of Mexico.

The above, due to the fact that during the afternoon the influence of an anticyclonic system occurred on the coasts of Guerrero and Oaxaca, this situation favored temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in the Valley of Mexico and little transport of humidity, with clear skies and intense solar radiation, which combined with the weak wind from south to north in the early afternoon, led to the formation and accumulation of ozone.

He indicated that based on the Programs to Prevent and Respond to Atmospheric Environmental Contingencies published by the governments of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, which apply in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis activates the phase 1 environmental contingency due to ozone.

