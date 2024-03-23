Eng: EU findings expected on Lufthansa purchase, slot-route hub

In a few days, perhaps already at the beginning of next week, a possible new communication from the EU Commission is expected containing some findings regarding the purchase of ITA by Lufthansa. The EU antitrust investigation into the operation, which began on 23 January, will end on 6 June, a Commission spokeswoman recalled in recent weeks. In fact, after the observations, counter-proposals could follow. For days we have been discussing the objections that could be raised by the community institutions, the issue above all being the possible monopoly position that would be created on a few dozen routes. Lufthansa, in fact, already has Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowing, Swiss and Discover in its portfolio.

By also adding ITA it would find itself expanding its range of action on routes starting from Europe. For months, low-cost airlines have been waiting to understand whether Lufthansa and Ita, in the event of the merger being given the green light, will be forced to cede some attractive slots in the main Italian airports, starting with Fiumicino and Linate. “The European Commission should approve the Ita-Lufthansa operation, provided that there is an effective renunciation of 30% of the Fiumicino slots and this divested share should then be distributed with adequate proportional parameters between easyJet, Wizz Air and Ryanair, so as to have real competition”, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary proposed this week. Ryanair is an interested spectator of the match, given that it is currently the carrier with the highest number of passengers in Italy.

The agreement between the Mef – which holds 100% of the company born from the ashes of the former Alitalia – and Lufthansa for the sale of an initial 41% stake in Ita for 325 million euros, as a first step towards the purchase, dates back almost a year ago now, at the end of May 2023. Today the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti urged the community institutions again: “We have a company, Ita, we said ‘let’s try to build a European champion that can compete’, We have been fighting for about ten months against Europe which prevents us from doing so.” For months the owner of the Mef has expressed his opposition to the long duration of the operation.

“We certainly have to wait a little longer and it will depend on how the two companies respond,” commented EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager last week. While the CEO of Lufthansa, Carsten Spohr, during the presentation of the group’s 2023 accounts, recalled that an “intense dialogue with the EU Commission” is underway, the objective is to have “the green light as soon as possible to allow Ita to have a role in the aviation sector in Europe”. The manager said he was optimistic: “We are making progress on the acquisition, albeit more slowly than expected.”