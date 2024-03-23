Hours after her disappearance, Marilena Facchini was found dead: she was 57 years old and everything happened during a walk with the dog

Unfortunately, the search for Marilena Facchini, the 57-year-old woman who had not been heard from since last Thursday 21 March, ended in the worst possible way. They found her lifeless in the same place where she had a serious accident in 2022.

Now all we have to do is wait for further investigations to understand whether in this case too it was an accident or whether third parties were involved. However, this hypothesis is not yet confirmed in the matter at the moment.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy of this 57-year-old woman occurred on Thursday 21 March. Precisely in the municipality where she lived in Gandino, which is located in the province of Bergamo. For Marilena it was a day like any other, in fact she had gone out with her Border Collie for a walk.

However, her partner, not seeing her return at dinner time and not having a response from her cell phone, immediately raised the alarm. He went to the barracks and reported her missing. The searches started from here and concentrated in the Laghetto Corrado area, precisely where she had an accident in 2022. She had fallen off a cliff while walking with her dog and it was Shiva herself who asked for help and saved her life.

The discovery of Marilena Facchini’s body, after the searches

CREDIT: DRONE VIEW

Thanks to this heroic rescue, just a few months later, the dog received an award: “Dog Loyalty Award”, in Camoglie, Liguria. However, this episode did not end as well as the ones experienced in the past.

After hours of searching in that same area, Civil Protection agents made the heartbreaking discovery. Unfortunately they found the woman’s lifeless body and for the moment, it emerged that there is still no news of her dog.

Obviously the police are still working on the incident and want to try to understand what happened. Only further investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened to the 57-year-old.