Rome, March 23, 2024 – Istat data indicate a clear improvement in the labor market situation in Rome and its province in 2023, accompanied by a significant increase in the number of people employed and in the employment rate. There were 1 million 819 thousand employed: the highest figure in history, 50 thousand more than in 2022, and 95 thousand more than in 2021. The employment growth rate in 2023 was 2.9% (Italian average + 2.1%).

Employment figures tell us that pre-pandemic levels of 2019 have been fully recovered and exceeded, the Rome Chamber of Commerce reported. Employment figures tell us that pre-pandemic levels of 2019 have been fully recovered and exceeded, the Rome Chamber of Commerce reported. The employment rate in Rome and its province rose to 65.3%: the highest ever (see Italian average 61.5%), an increase of 1.7 points compared to 2022. The female employment rate has risen to 58% (see Italian average of 52.5%). and here is a value never achieved before (see Figures 1 and 2). Employment increased by 32 thousand in the service sector (+2.1%), by 8 thousand in both manufacturing (+7.2%) and construction (+8.6%) and by 2 thousand. in agriculture (+13.1%). 125 thousand people are looking for work, which is 16 thousand less than in 2022. The unemployment rate drops to 6.6% (see Italian average of 8.1%). The youth extended unemployment rate (15-34) falls to 11.3%, having nearly halved in two years (see 20.4% in 2021 and 14.5% in 2022).

Gualtieri: “Rome is alive: let’s continue to transform the city”

“Rome has resumed work and has even gone beyond the pre-pandemic phase. The record employment figures recorded by Istat confirm the vitality of our city, which has returned to attracting investment, including in innovative industries, is recording record levels of tourism and creating new jobs. Our unprecedented public investment plan has provided a boost after years of stagnation. Our task now is to move quickly forward in transforming the city, to continue to create new opportunities for growth and quality jobs that are increasingly stable and with adequate wages.” The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, announced this on social networks.

