The presidential candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, rejected the possibility of accepting help in her campaign from the far-right Spanish party Vox, from which she categorically distanced herself. “With Vox not even in the corner,” she said.

After Vox, through the Disenso Foundation and Foro Madrid, offered support to her campaign last Thursday to develop “strategies and leadership”, Xóchitl Gálvez denied any communication with her or her campaign team.

“There is no approach, there is no such approach, they invent it, they conjecture it, I don’t know if someone makes a comment and then they write and say ‘Xóchitl is linked’. No, it doesn’t exist, really, I don’t even know them, With that I tell you everything, I have never seen them in my life,” he said during his conference Without Fear of the Truth.

She recalled that, in 2021, when Vox representatives met with PAN senators, she did not attend because she did not coincide with the vision of that Spanish party. “I paint my line light, I don’t beat around the bush.”

He pointed out that, on that occasion, he made it clear to the National Action parliamentary group that he would not go to that meeting because he does not share anything with that party, of which he has no positive vision.

“But here they go from the fact that I am a terrible Trotskyist, from the left, to that I am an extreme right. Agree, everyone wants to attack me. When it suited the right or the extreme right, which was promoting a candidate, I was the Trotskyist, it was the I’m scared of being a leftist, and now when they want to attack me, they want to attack me as a rightist. I’m neither one nor the other, I’m not a right-wing woman, I’m not a radical woman in anything. (…) I’m not going to go with Vox to nowhere,” he emphasized.

In the afternoon, in a massive event in the Plaza de Santo Domingo, the opposition presidential candidate expressed her repudiation of the kidnapping of several families in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

“The Morena government in Sinaloa says that these things unfortunately happen. There is talk of 39 people kidnapped by crime, among them many children. Indeed, these things happen, but they happen when the criminals are hugged and we do not stand up. side of the victims.

“What is Claudia Sheinbaum going to say about the suffering, the anguish of these families? Surely she is going to tell us that Mexico is better than ever, surely she is going to say that it is part of every day.”

He stated that that is why “we have to fight hard in these elections to return peace and tranquility to Mexico. Mexico does not deserve to continue in this wave of violence, in this insecurity.”

Gálvez stated that his Morena opponent wants to make people believe that he had a successful administration and reduced insecurity in Mexico City, when in reality his results were “mediocre.”

In statements to the press, the opposition candidate accused the former head of Government of lying, manipulating the figures and using only the official surveys that suit her to deceive citizens.

