Within the framework of World Water Day, the presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, assured that in the continuity of the self-called Fourth Transformation, it will be a priority to address the shortage of the vital liquid, and that its access is guaranteed. to her as a right.

Before supporters of the municipality of Santa Catarina, Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the main strategy to guarantee access to water has to do with the modernization of the countryside, as she recalled that 77% of the water consumed in the country is for irrigation and the majority part of the Mexican countryside is not technological.

“We are going to continue supporting Nuevo León in access to water, there are three projects: the first has to do with distributing water in a better way, most of the water, which by the way is World Water Day, is used in agricultural irrigation, 77%, and that is almost not technological in the country,” he noted.

In addition, he highlighted the support for public transportation during his Government, as the one headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already done.

“We are going to support Nuevo León in public transportation that is for the workers, the President is supporting the metro lines and the train, but we are going to continue to ensure that public transportation reaches the different places.”

In terms of security, he reported that his Nation Project includes the extension of the Safe Paths program for the cities with the highest rates of violence in the country.

He recalled that in this election Mexico only has two options: to continue with the transformation or return to the opposition’s past of privileges and corruption.

On the other hand, during his visit to San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, recognizing that businessmen may not agree on some issues even when talking about polarization, Sheinbaum assured that, if he wins the Presidency, Individual decisions will not be made on the country’s most important economic issues.

The above is proposed by proposing a long-term project of 10 industrial corridors that will be launched if the June 2 elections are won.

During a dialogue with the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Monterrey, Sheinbaum pointed out that the most important decisions in the country have been made in consensus with businessmen, the increase in the minimum wage, the labor issue, for which he assured that there will be no individual decisions.

“Even when we talk about polarization, if you look at the most important decisions in the country, in economic matters, they have been made by consensus, there has not been a decision to increase the minimum wage unilaterally, it has been a collective decision,” said.

“The issue of changes in labor matters was also a collective decision, and that is how it will continue to be, there will be no individual decisions.” In that sense, he proposed a national relocation strategy through 10 development poles to guarantee the well-being and access to services of workers with housing, health centers, schools, connectivity, among other aspects.

