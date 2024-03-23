Through a draw, the National Electoral Institute (INE) established the order of intervention and the location of the presidential candidates in the first debate scheduled for April 7.

The first to participate will be Claudia Sheinbaum from the Let’s Make History coalition (Morena, PT and Green Party), who will occupy the position in the right corner.

The second, who will be in the center will be Jorge Álvarez Máynez, from Movimiento Ciudadano.

The third person, who will be located in the left corner, will be Xóchitl Gálvez, from the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition (PAN, PRI and PRD).

By lottery, the INE also determined the order of moderation participation, indicated in the list of the first debate.

Moderator 1 will be Manuel López San Martín and moderator 2, Denise Maerker.

