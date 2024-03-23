Lots of new Home Video news from Eagle Pictures arriving in April 2024! For those who missed these titles at the cinema or would like to relive them comfortably at home over and over again, or even for collectors, here are the dates to remember:

Coming from April 10th is The Beekeper, an adrenaline-filled revenge movie starring the king of action Jason Statham and star Jeremy Irons, directed by David Ayer, director of Fury and Suicide Squad, available in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K formats. Featured is one man’s ruthless revenge that is destined to transform into a national threat when his past as a member of a powerful secret organization called the “Beekeepers” emerges.

Poor Creatures will be available from April 18th! winners of four Oscars, the masterpiece by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, which stars an extraordinary Emma Stone, Best Leading Actress, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, released on DVD and Blu-ray. The film is a subtle criticism and a clear call for equality and emancipation.

The film tells the incredible story and difficult evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under her protection, Bella is eager to learn, finding herself in a woman’s body but with a child’s brain. Hungry for the worldliness she misses, Bella runs away with Duncan Wedderburn, a skilled lawyer, in an overwhelming, dissolute adventure free from the prejudices of her time.

Also arriving on April 18th is Everyone Except You, a romantic comedy that was a hit at the box office with Sydney Sweeney, star of the TV series Euphoria, and Glen Powell, among the protagonists of Top Gun: Maverick, available in DVD and Blu-ray formats. Bea and Ben seem like the perfect couple, but after a fantastic first date something happens that interrupts the spark. When they unexpectedly find themselves at the same wedding in Australia, they decide to pretend to be a couple, each with a different purpose.

On April 24th it will be One Life with Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, on DVD and Blu-ray. It is an exciting true story that tells of a young London broker who, in the months before the outbreak of the Second World War, saved 669 refugee children from certain death. Arriving in Prague in December 1938, Nicky found thousands of families in the cities who had fled Germany and Austria, in desperate conditions and under the constant threat of Nazi invasion.

In an overwhelming race against time, he decided to save as many children as possible before the borders closed. Fifty years later, in 1988, Nicky still lives with regret for not having managed to bring all the children to safety in England. Forgiveness for the past and for himself may be possible thanks to a BBC television programme, That’s Life!, in which he will tell his incredible story and will be able to exorcise his internal guilt.

To discover the complete Eagle Pictures catalogue, visit the official page!