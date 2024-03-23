Hard to Die, the new free channel aimed at lovers of action cinema 24 hours a day. Chases, explosions, fights and shootouts are available completely free thanks to Samsung TV Plus.

Duri a Morire was born from the collaboration between Nexo Digital and Eagle Pictures to offer a new breathtaking cinematic experience full of adrenaline and suspense. From the True Justice series with Steven Segal, to Universal Soldier with Jean-Claude Van Damme, from The Bombing – The Battle of Chongquing with Bruce Willis and Adrian Brody to Coriolanus with Gerald Butler and Ralph Fiennes, these are just some of the titles available.

In fact, there are three sections that cover the daily schedule: 100% Adrenaline, high-risk fights and chases; War Movies, a series of films about the great exploits and battles that made history; finally, Martial Art, an entire section dedicated to oriental disciplines such as karate and great athletes such as Bruce Lee, Steven Seagal and Van Damme.

In addition to Duri a Morire, for an exciting, breathtaking experience, Nexo TV offers further free channels: East is East, dedicated to oriental cinema with arthouse films, TV series, action films and martial arts; Cinema Excelsior, with the best art films, awarded by festivals and most loved by the public, including romantic comedies, suspense, action movies and breathtaking thrillers; Lives of Others, films and documentaries dedicated to great people with a particular look at the lives of others; House of Docs, a channel aimed at the documentary world with art, history, music, universe and much more.

The new free channel Die Hard awaits you on Nexo, for all the information you can consult the official page.

Nexo Digital debuted in 2010 and quickly established itself as a leading company in the international audiovisual market. In 2014 it opened up to international distribution, offering documentaries and art and culture series in over 60 countries around the world. After other important successes, the Nexo TV project debuts in 2021 with streaming content. Nexo+ is born, the first Italian SVOD platform dedicated to the cultural world. The first free Nexo TV channels will start in 2023, such as House of Docs, Cinema Excelsior, Le Vite degli altri, East is East and finally Duri a Morire.

Eagle Pictures has been operating for over 30 years as an independent distributor in Italy, providing content including cinema, home entertainment, digital and TV. Among his successes are The Twilight Saga, The Passion of the Christ, and The King’s Speech. Eagle Picture is the Italian distributor of both the major Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures. In recent years it has opened its own production branch to make local and international feature films as well as television series, including the road comedy A Son Named Erasmu.