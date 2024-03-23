The words of Pecco Bagnaia after the Sprint Race of the Portimao GP

The Sprint Race of the Portimao GP ends with a joke for Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider, in fact, after leading for most of the race, was the protagonist of a crash with four laps to go, which caused him to lose three positions, leading him to finish the mini race in fourth position. Speaking to “Sky Sport MotoGp”, the two-time world champion spoke bluntly about the mistake he made which denied him the victory.

“I was managing everything well, it was a similar race to that of Qatar in terms of sensations and management with the group behind, but unfortunately I didn’t take into account the fuel that was running low. When I got there I lightened up more on the rear, until the bike flagged on me. The only thing I tried to do at that point was to avoid throwing it to the ground, so I widened the trajectory a lot and lost positions due to the long man” began the Ducati rider.

“Now I’m just pissed off about this chapel. I don’t know if I would have been able to pick up the trio in front. I could have tried, but I preferred not to take risks. Six points are fundamental and to get that margin over second I was pushing hard enough with the tyres. When something like this happens it’s not easy to get back into a certain rhythm, but it was important to finish the race. We are still first in the standings because Jorge finished third, so we can console ourselves with the fact that we have not lost too many points” added the two-time world champion.

“From that mistake onwards I just tried to finish the race without taking any kind of risk, but unfortunately I made an error of judgment in that I continued to brake in the same way. We have to try to keep the rear at bay more, which seems to be more unstable than usual, in view of tomorrow’s race. The GP will be very different, with a tire that I like more and where this type of problem is unlikely to arise. We know where we went wrong and how to resolve it, but unfortunately these things happen” concluded Pecco Bagnaia.